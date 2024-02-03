Quick-moving storms with heavy rain, strong damaging winds and brief isolated tornadoes possible for Sunday

A Next Weather alert is in effect for all of South Florida and the Keys Sunday from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. CBS News Miami

MIAMI — A Next Weather Alert is in effect for all of South Florida and the Keys Sunday from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. A line of storms will move quickly through the area from east to west and be moving off the coast by 2 p.m.

These storms have the potential to produce brief tornadoes in addition to very heavy rain and strong wind gusts. With severe thunderstorms or tornadoes, the strong winds can create flying debris as well as bring down larger tree limbs. Should you be in a warned area retreat to the interior of your home and stay away from windows until the storm has passed.

These storms will produce very heavy rain that can reduce visibility quickly. There is little to no flood threat since this line of storms will be moving through quickly. In addition to the speed of this line of storms, South Florida has not seen much rain over the last few days so the ground will be able to handle the short intense rainfall. Minor flooding is possible in the middle of a downpour, but the areas should drain quickly once the storm moves out.

Drier air moves in following Sunday morning's storms, so the weather alert will end once they clear the coast. Sunday afternoon and evening will be dry before moisture returns Monday.

The storm which this line of severe weather is connected with will slow and even stall off the Southeast U.S. coast. Eventually, it will be able to increase our winds out of the northwest which will bring in cooler air by Tuesday morning.