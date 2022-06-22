Live streaming webcam captured moment jetliner crashed at Miami International Airport

New video shared with CBS News Miami captured the moment RED Air Flight 203 came to a crashing stop at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

PTZtv's Miami Airport Cam was at the right place at the right time, catching the jetliner skidding across the tarmac.

Before the jetliner even comes to a stop, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews could be seen making their way to the crash site.

The webcam pans to show the severely damaged plane being doused with firefighting foam as black smoke billowed high into the air.

WATCH:

All 130 passengers on board got off safely. Three were taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

NTSB investigators are now in town to begin inspecting the jetliner and looking into its communications. They will also interview the crew to figure out why the landing gear wasn't working correctly.