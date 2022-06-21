Three hospitalized after plane's landing gear catches fire at MIA

Three hospitalized after plane's landing gear catches fire at MIAget the free app
Three people have been hospitalized after a plane's landing gear caught on fire while arriving at Miami International Airport.
The plane flew into MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m.
There were more than 140 people, including passengers and crew members, on board. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were all accounted for.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says she was flying into Miami International Airport when she was alerted to the landing gear fire.
Upon landing, she immediately went to the site of the accident to survey the damage.
"The firefighters made a miracle happen," the mayor said, adding "they arrived within in a minute."