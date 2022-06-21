Watch CBS News

Three hospitalized after plane's landing gear catches fire at MIA

By CBS Miami Team

Three people have been hospitalized after a plane's landing gear caught on fire while arriving at Miami International Airport.

The plane flew into MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m.

There were more than 140 people, including passengers and crew members, on board. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were all accounted for.  

 

Miami-Dade mayor gives briefing on plane fire

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says she was flying into Miami International Airport when she was alerted to the landing gear fire.

Upon landing, she immediately went to the site of the accident to survey the damage.

"The firefighters made a miracle happen," the mayor said, adding "they arrived within in a minute." 

mia-fire-vo-06-21.jpg
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on her way to the press briefing about the plane fire at MIA. CBS News Miami
Loved one gives update on passenger injured trying to exit plane

Loved one gives update on passenger injured during landing gear fire at MIA 00:31
MIA tweets flights delayed due to landing gear fire

By CBS Miami Team
 

MDFR gets landing gear fire under control

wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

