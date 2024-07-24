South Florida young men join abortion rights fight through 10-week course

MIAMI - South Florida men can now join a training program that aims to get them on the front lines in the contentious fight for abortion rights.

The course has young men joining the movement to support women's access to abortion and it lasts longer than a woman has time to have an abortion in the state.

In just about three months, Floridians will decide at the polls whether to keep or ditch the state's current six-week abortion ban.

CBS News Miami took a look at the program.

"This can't pass without men," said Aaron Bos-Lun is the Deputy Executive Director for Men4Choice, a national organization advocating for abortion access.

We met at a coffee shop in Miami Beach, where he shared the vision behind the mission.

"Get the passively pro-choice men off the sideline," said Bos-Lun.

The fellowship program kicked off in 2020. It targets young men in Florida and other states between 18-28 to take its 10-week course, held three times a year virtually.

"Guys have never thought about what it's like to be pregnant," added Bos-Lun. "The complications of pregnancy. Be open to listening to women and helping other guys take that first step."

CBS News Miami reporter Joe Gorchow asked someone who completed the program: "Before you joined the organization. I'm curious, where did you stand on the abortion rights issue?

"I wasn't that pro-choice to be honest with you," said Joseph Martinez.

Martinez is 26 and lives in Coral Springs. He says completing the Men4Choice fellowship opened his mind.

"People's lives on the line," emphasized Martinez.

"Speak to women who had gone through very traumatic episodes, especially after the restrictive law was passed," said Vincent Toranzo.

He is 21 and lives in South Florida, and went through the training last year, listening to men and women on this issue.

Gorchow asked Toranzo: "Why should young men get involved?

"If men don't support women on this issue, what happens there is much more at stake than just this issue," Toranzo. "With the removal of reproductive freedom of women across this country, we are in a very dark place."

Gorchow then asked Bos-Lun: "Does this program take on a greater significance given what's on the ballot in November?"

Bos-Lun: Absolutely.

Last April, the Florida Supreme Court allowed a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion on the ballot in November, which, if passed, removes Florida's six-week-abortion ban by limiting government interference with abortion.

Bos-Lun tells us Men4Choice will be supporting pro-abortion rights groups throughout Florida ahead of the November vote.