President of United Teachers of Dade, local educator sound off on teacher pay

MIAMI — A new report from the National Education Association shows Florida now ranks 50th nationwide for teacher salaries.

That's down from ranking 48th last year.

The NEA report claimed that the average teacher salary across the country was $69,544 but the average teacher pay in Florida was more than 16 thousand dollars less - or $53,098.

Add in that Florida has one of the highest inflation rates in the country, thanks largely to housing costs and it becomes an almost impossible situation for most teachers.

This is why so many are forced to work second and third jobs... and some are leaving the state entirely.

Guest: Karla Hernandez-Mats, President of the United Teachers of Dade, and Alicia Gant, a teacher at

Barbara Goleman Senior High, who is soon leaving the district to become a teacher in Washington DC.