Prayers for peace as people gather for Shabbat services around South Florida

MIAMI BEACH — On Saturday, the Jewish community is relying on its faith to find healing as they process the horrors of the war between Israel and Hamas. In Miami Beach, there was a special service with prayers for peace.

"If you listen to our service, the most common word in our service every week -- not just this week -- is 'shalom,' which is peace," said Richard Lehrman, president of Temple Emanu-El. "That's what we want and that's what we know most of the world wants."

At Temple Emanu-El, the congregants are calling for people to be unified to support the safety and security of Israel.

"I think the synagogue needs to be a place where people can come and feel at peace, shalom, they can come and talk to their rabbi, they can talk to their clergy," said Rabbi Richard Chizever. "They can find a place of solace, a place of peace, come and just talk to God."

The service was a place for people to share feelings at such a difficult time.

"People want to be with other people. They don't want to do it alone," Chizever said. "So, they're here right now, finding solace with people they don't even know, but because we're all Jews, we're brothers and sisters. They're coming here to show their unity, their sisterhood, their brotherhood and just give people hugs."

The temple hopes that by people turning to their faith, it will help the community begin to heal.

"I want the whole world to fight for Israel so that light will shine for all of us around the world," Liora Ramati of Temple Emanu-El said.