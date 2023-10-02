Powerball's mega $1.04 billion jackpot for Monday's drawing
MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot stands at $1.04 billion for Monday night's drawing.
The one-time lump sum cash option for the winner is $478.2 million.
The jackpot has grown after nobody has won since July. This is only the fourth time in Powerball history that the jackpot has gone above $1 billion.
The last winner was a Californian who won over $1 billion.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket also sold in California in November 2022.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are about 1 in 25, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery.
