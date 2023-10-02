Watch CBS News
Powerball's mega $1.04 billion jackpot for Monday's drawing

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot stands at $1.04 billion for Monday night's drawing. 

The one-time lump sum cash option for the winner is $478.2 million. 

The jackpot has grown after nobody has won since July. This is only the fourth time in Powerball history that the jackpot has gone above $1 billion.

The last winner was a Californian who won over $1 billion.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket also sold in California in November 2022. 

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are about 1 in 25, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery. 

First published on October 2, 2023 / 9:15 AM

