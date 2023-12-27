Powerball jackpot grows to $760M after latest drawing

The Powerball drawing for an estimated $700 million was held Wednesday evening.

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and a Powerball of 5. But no one matched all of them, according to lottery officials.

As of Wednesday night, the jackpot now stands as $760 million.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to Powerball. A ticket in California won the last Powerball jackpot, $1.765 billion, in October.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, but the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.