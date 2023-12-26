Post-Christmas rush on for returns across South Florida

MIAMI - From the bustling stores inside Aventura Mall, among the top 5 largest malls in the country, to the bustling lots at Brandsmart and the shops at Sawgrass Mills, the post-Christmas rush for returns is in full swing.

"Expect the same number of visitors today as on Black Friday or Super Saturday. Getting here early is the key," said Crystal Rouhani, VP of Marketing at Aventura Mall.

For those we spoke with, it was more about exchanges than returns, but not for all.

"Of course, we have returns. I bought my teenage son sneakers. Apparently, they're not cool enough", said a mom of three shopping.

"Don't tell my family, but I have a few returns" laughed another shopper,

Many are happy with their gifts and are here just for the fun.

"Right now, we're just walking around. I have this Givenchy bag my parents gave me, so I'm definitely not returning that," said a young woman shopping with 3 friends.

"We know there's Boxing Day in Canada, and we don't know if there is in the U.S., so we're going to have a look and see if there's anything good here." said a Canadian shopper.

The new ALO store, specializing in activewear, seems to be attracting those with a "New Year, New You" attitude. Meanwhile, the day-after-Christmas sales at Zara are legendary.

"This is a biblical site when you enter the Zara store for the annual sale. Get down and kiss the ground. Kiss Zara's ground here. You're in the holy grail, the holy site. Do you understand? Said Zara's self-described biggest fan.

Those returning are doing so in person to avoid restocking fees; most stores have a one-month policy on returns.

"Our stores are in full preparation mode. They've staffed up, have amazing merchandise, and are ready to welcome people as we know there's a throng of people coming through on those big shopping days," said Aventura Mall's Crystal Rhounai.

In the end, whether you had the perfect present or not, this young woman knows the real value in the spirit of the season.

"My favorite gift is the thought from my parents and my sister's gifts. That is the best gift," said a thankful shopper.

Aventura Mall is open until 10 p.m. all week.