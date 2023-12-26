Gift returns this year could be a pricey proposition

Gift returns this year may come at a price

Gift returns this year may come at a price

Gift returns this year may come at a price

MIAMI - When it comes to holiday gifts, they say it's the thought that counts. But many are thinking of taking some unwanted presents back and may find out it can be a pricey proposition.

A survey finds 40 percent of consumers plan to return at least one gift this holiday season and those returns aren't always free. A growing number of major retailers are now charging for return shipping. The logistics company Narvar says 40 percent of companies are adding a fee, up from 31 percent last year. Even Amazon is charging a dollar for packages taken to UPS.

Expense is the reason why.

Narvar estimates a $100 item could cost a retailer $32 to get back and resell with transportation to the warehouse being the first major expense.

"It arrives in the warehouse, it's got to be scanned and put back in and made available to sell. There's labor involved with all of that," said Narvar Chief Customer Officer Anisa Kumar.

You may be able to avoid the fee if you return a gift to a physical store. Amazon won't charge if the item is taken to a Whole Foods or Kohl's store.

"If you are thinking about making a return, make sure that you don't open any packages and leave all tags in place. Things like that can really help expedite your return and make sure you get the full value back," said Consumer Reports deals editor Samantha Gordon.

Gordon said most retailers allow returns until the end of January, but there are exceptions for electronics.

"That return window might be a lot smaller. Apple, for instance, only gives you until the middle of January, and Best Buy is the same," she said.

Of course, the most important thing is a receipt to make sure you get back the value of your gift.