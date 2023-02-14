Stolen truck crashes into house in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood during getaway attempt

MIAMI -- Officials on Tuesday had to extricate the driver of a stolen truck that crashed into a home in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood while trying to get away from the vehicle's owner, authorities said.

The driver was taken to Ryder Trauma Center after being pulled from the wreckage at the house, located at 615 NW 18th Ave. The accident was reported shortly before 5 p.m.

Authorities said no one in the house was hurt during the collision but the driver is facing charges that could include grand theft auto and driving without a license.

Police told CBS 4 that the truck was stolen a block away before the owner began chasing the vehicle.

Video from the scene showed another wrecked vehicle right outside the house where the truck crashed.