Possible shooting at Golden Glades Interchange under investigation

By Joan Murray

/ CBS Miami

GOLDEN GLADES - The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Thursday morning at the Golden Glades interchange.

Authorities said a man was driving on State Road 826 ramp to Interstate 95 shortly before noon, when he said another vehicle pulled up beside him, shattering his driver's side window. 

The driver told police he was struck by flying debris.

The driver told police he exited the highway and stopped on State Road 7 before being transported to Ryder Trauma Center. 

Officials said he is in stable condition.

No additional details have been released. 

Authorities continue to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

Joan Murray
Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001, shortly before the 9/11 terror attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

