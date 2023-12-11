PortMiami had busiest cruise year in its history

MIAMI - PortMiami has set a new cruise record.

In the 2023 fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, 2022, and ended Sept. 30, 2023, the port welcomed 7,299,294 passengers.

The so-called Cruise Capital of the World saw in an increase of 6.97 percent in cruise passenger totals compared to its previous record of 6,823,816 passengers in the 2019 fiscal year.

"Congratulations to the entire PortMiami team and its partners on its busiest cruise year ever," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement. "PortMiami continues to drive our economy forward, creating opportunities for residents and businesses across our county. The Port is an industry leader, which is future ready and committed to innovative, efficient, and sustainable growth."

In the 2024 fiscal year, a new lineup of ships began departing from PortMiami. They include Carnival Cruise Line's Costa Venezia, Crystal Cruises' Serenity, MSC Cruises' Explora I, and Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian VIVA.

In January 2024, Royal Caribbean Group's Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, will set sail from the port.

Since the pandemic, the port opened three new cruise terminals: Norwegian Cruise Line's Cruise Terminal B, the Pearl of Miami; Carnival Corporation's Cruise Terminal F; and Virgin Voyages' Cruise Terminal V, the Palm Grove.

The new MSC Cruises' terminals AA/AAA are currently under construction and are scheduled to open in 2024. Recently, Miami-Dade commissioners approved Royal Caribbean Group's new Cruise Terminal G, which is expected to open in late 2027.