Portion of all eastbound Dolphin Expressway lanes to close overnight

MIAMI - All eastbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 travel lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for a mile stretch from Northwest 17th Avenue to Interstate 95 to safely work on an overhead bridge support structure, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Dolphin Expressway project Florida Department of Transportation

Drivers on eastbound SR 836 will detoured in the following manner:

Exit at Northwest 17th Avenue, then continue south across North Seventh Street.



Turn left at Southwest First Street and continue east.



Turn right at South Miami Avenue.



Turn right to access the ramp to Interstate 95 north or south.

Drivers going to Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue east on Southwest First Street and turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to connect with the MacArthur Causeway entrance ramp at Northeast 11th Terrace

Drivers on Northwest 12th Avenue wanting to access eastbound SR 836, I-95, Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue south on Northwest 12th Avenue, turn left at Southwest First Street, and follow the detours above.

The work may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

The work is part of the Interstate 395/SR 836/I-95 design-build Project that will reconstruct the I-395 corridor from the SR 836/I-395/I-95 (Midtown) Interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge, including the construction of a Signature Bridge over Northwest Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard; double-deck SR 836 from west of Northwest 17th Avenue to the Midtown Interchange and the replacement of the concrete pavement on I-95 from Northwest Eighth Street to Northwest 29th Street.

The Dolphin Expressway is 15.4 miles.

For information on scheduled lane closures on FDOT construction projects that affect traffic to, from and in Miami Beach, got to its website.







