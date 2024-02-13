Pompano Beach fatal shooting under investigation, 1 in custody

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

BSO said they responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest 7th Street.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said they had one person in custody.

BSO Homicide and Crime Scene detectives were notified and are investigating.