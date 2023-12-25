Watch CBS News
Local News

Pompano Beach Christmas Express brings toys, presents for children

By Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - It's the Pompano Beach Christmas Express, a caravan of toys and presents for children.  When they hear the sirens and horns from the Pompano Beach Fire Department leading the way, they come running. 

"Today is amazing, man! It's just a blessing to give back to the kids. Every year they come out here," said Twane Dobards.  His kids have smiles on their faces and presents in hand. 

"I got a blanket and unicorn," said 3-year-old Airah.

This all began in 1981 with a teacher handing out toys from a station wagon. Now the fire department organizes it and local businesses and organizations collect toys for the kids. 

"No child should be left without a Christmas present because my son went through that and that's not fair. We're just so happy we can do this," said a choked-up 

Lidia Plascencia.  She runs the group "Save with Mia." It's extreme bargain hunting and that's how they were able to buy hundreds of toys. 

"Save with Mia purchased 500 toys, just 'Save with Mia,' my husband and I," Plascencia said.  "It took us 9 months to accumulate all these toys," she said.

Pompano Beach Fire Fighter Kori Christmas, yep, that's really her name, took over Christmas Express from her dad. And has put her heart and soul into it ever since. 

"It's all about giving, it's not about receiving the gifts and all the expensive things. It's about family, it's about community, it's about giving," Christmas said.

Ted Scouten

Multiple Emmy award winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 3:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.