Pompano Beach Christmas Express brings toys, presents for children

MIAMI - It's the Pompano Beach Christmas Express, a caravan of toys and presents for children. When they hear the sirens and horns from the Pompano Beach Fire Department leading the way, they come running.

"Today is amazing, man! It's just a blessing to give back to the kids. Every year they come out here," said Twane Dobards. His kids have smiles on their faces and presents in hand.

"I got a blanket and unicorn," said 3-year-old Airah.

This all began in 1981 with a teacher handing out toys from a station wagon. Now the fire department organizes it and local businesses and organizations collect toys for the kids.

"No child should be left without a Christmas present because my son went through that and that's not fair. We're just so happy we can do this," said a choked-up

Lidia Plascencia. She runs the group "Save with Mia." It's extreme bargain hunting and that's how they were able to buy hundreds of toys.

"Save with Mia purchased 500 toys, just 'Save with Mia,' my husband and I," Plascencia said. "It took us 9 months to accumulate all these toys," she said.

Pompano Beach Fire Fighter Kori Christmas, yep, that's really her name, took over Christmas Express from her dad. And has put her heart and soul into it ever since.

"It's all about giving, it's not about receiving the gifts and all the expensive things. It's about family, it's about community, it's about giving," Christmas said.