Christmas! What's Open & Closed

MIAMI - Plenty of businesses and agencies will be shut down for the Christmas holiday.

Here's a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day.

GOVERNMENT

  • Federal offices: Closed
  • State offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
  • Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up
  • Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

BUSINESS

  • Banks: Closed
  • Postal service: Closed, no deliveries

TRANSIT

  • Miami-Dade Metrobus will be operating on a Sunday schedule. Metrorail and Metromover will be operating on their regular weekend schedule.
  • Broward County Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day

SHOPPING/RESTAURANTS

  • Malls: Closed
  • Publix: Closed
  • Winn-Dixie: Closed
  • Costco: Closed
  • Target: Closed
  • Walmart: Closed
  • Starbucks: Hours vary by location
  • 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 365 days a year
  • Circle K: Open
  • CVS:  Open with reduced hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.  
  • Walgreens: Open - pharmacies may have reduced hours   
  • Wawa: Most open 365 days a year
  • Applebees: Open
  • Benihana: Open
  • Denny's: Open
  • Dunkin': Open
  • Flannigan's: Open
  • Hooter's: Open
  • McDonald's: Hours vary by location
  • IHOP: Hours vary by location
  • Panda Express: Open

PARKS

All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 6:00 PM EST

