Police, SWAT serve warrant at Plantation apartment, one person in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was taken into custody when Plantation police, assisted by a SWAT team, served a warrant early Thursday morning.

In the pre-dawn hours, police established a perimeter around an apartment building at NW 43rd Avenue and NW 10th Court before moving in to serve the warrant.

Several people in one of the units were removed from it. The person being served the warrant was taken into custody without incident.

Police did not identify that person or say what they were arrested for. 

First published on April 6, 2023 / 10:48 AM

