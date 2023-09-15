Watch CBS News
Police: Suspects arrested in violent carjackings in Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI - North Miami Beach police held a news conference Friday to announce the arrest of a group of accused carjackers.

Police say a total of seven suspects, between the ages of 16 and 18, were behind a string of violent carjackings across Miami Dade and Broward County.

According to investigators, they confessed to committing three armed carjackings, five armed robberies, five auto thefts, and at least 18 vehicle burglaries. They're also accused of aggravated battery on an elderly person.

Police are still working to see if the group is responsible for other cases.  

