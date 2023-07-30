Police searching for driver, truck involved in Miami deadly hit-and-run

MIAMI- DADE -- A man riding his bicycle was struck and killed early Saturday morning, according to police.

The man was riding his bike in the area of NW 27th Avenue and 75th Street when he was struck and died on scene.

Detectives say they are searching for the driver who fled in a pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.