Police release video of stand-off involving former MDPD LT. Evelyn Fernandez

MIAMI - For the first time, CBS News Miami is seeing the police bodycam video of former Miami-Dade police lieutenant Evelyn Fernandez. It's after police pulled her from the attic of her ex-boyfriend's home after a more than 12-hour stand-off.

Miami-Dade police released 3 minutes and 19 seconds of the bodycam video from October of last year. At one point, you hear Fernandez yelling, "I can't breathe."

About a minute later, she sounds as if she shouting's out in pain "Ow…My hand!"

You also hear officers redirecting the movement of machinery to pull her from the attic "Move forward! Move forward!"

The house was left in shambles and a normally quiet neighborhood rattled.

One woman told CBS News Miami on the day of stand-off that she had been waiting for more than 10 hours to get back into her home as police worked the scene.

As we first reported, Fernandez allegedly shot at her ex-boyfriend, retired Miami Police Major David Sanchez near 282nd Street and SW 167th Avenue.

She then went to a home in Southwest Miami Dade, where she barricaded herself in the house for hours until special response teams used tear gas and pulled her out of the attic of the home.

Sanchez said Fernandez began behaving erratically in the weeks after he ended their relationship.

Fernandez has faced domestic violence allegations in the past.

Officials said Fernandez was fired from the force about 8 years ago after a series of domestic violence incidents with her ex-boyfriend former Miami-Dade Mayor and Police Director Carlos Alvarez.

Fernandez is charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm, resisting officers with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The judge denied Fernandez bond due to the evidence in this case. She is due back in court in October.