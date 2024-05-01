Bond denied for former MDPD Lt. Evelyn Fernandez accused of shooting at ex, daughter speaks out

MIAMI - The daughter of former Miami-Dade Police Lieutenant Evelyn Fernandez is speaking out for the first time as a judge denies a request for bond for Fernandez.

The 52-year-old Fernandez listened in court at a hearing as her ex-boyfriend, retired Miami Police Major David Sanchez, testified about events leading up to what happened on October 26th of 2023.

That's when Miami-Dade police say a special response team was called out to a home in Southwest MIami-Dade and tear gas was poured in through the roof of the home and Hernandez was pulled from the attic by police officers.

They say she had barricaded herself inside the home of her daughter's boyfriend for more than 12 hours and Sanchez said it all started when Fernandez was following him in the weeks after he had ended their relationship and he said she fired shots at his car.

He testified, "She pointed a gun at me and I fled for my life for 3 and a half miles while she was shooting at me."

He testified she had been behaving erratically since they had broken up.

He testified, "She was making threats that things will go badly and she will kill herself and myself. She said she had a 2nd gun and said she was going to kill my kids in front of me. I am concerned and worried and afraid that if she is let out she will end up killing me or hurting my family. She was upset at me and everyone."

Sanchez testified he called 911 after shots were fired.

Fernandez is charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm, resisting officers with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Judge Christine Hernandez denied the request for bond because of the evidence in this case and set July 29th for a date for a trial to start.

Her defense attorneys said she had served the community for 25 years and was known for good deeds and was suffering from PTSD.

Her daughter, Kristina Fernandez, told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that her mother was a colon cancer and lung cancer survivor.

She said the battle for bond was not over and took issue with what David Sanchez said.

"I am very upset about what was said today in court because this is he said, she said," said the daughter. "My mom is a retired police officer and if she really wanted to shoot someone, she would have hit them. That is my opinion.

She said, "I don't think she would risk hurting him or his family. I think it was the heat of the moment and I don't think she would threaten kids knowing she has me. Things happened and didn't go the way as planned. I keep praying for him and hope we can settle everything."