Police probe deadly stabbing in Lauderhill

MIAMI – Lauderhill police allege early Saturday morning, a father died at the hand of his son.

Officers arrived on the scene of the stabbing shortly before 5 a.m. to find an adult male unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire rescue.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the man's adult son, who lives at the residence, stabbed his father to death. The son was immediately taken into custody.

The suspect, Hildon Brown,31, has been charged with premeditated murder. The investigation is ongoing.

According to our news partners at The Miami Herald -- Brown has served time in prison for previous crimes. At one point, his parents filed restraining orders against him.

He is currently being held without bond.