Police officer shot knife wielding man at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was forced to fire his weapon Friday morning on the campus of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It happened in the area of NW 9th Avenue and NW 17th Street. This is on the east side of the hospital complex, about a block away from the Emergency Department entrance.

Early information from the police is that the man who was shot at the intersection was armed with a knife. After the shooting, the man got up and ran into the trauma center.

