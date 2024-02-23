Watch CBS News
Local News

Police officer shot knife wielding man at Jackson Memorial Hospital

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami police officer was forced to fire his weapon Friday morning on the campus of Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It happened in the area of NW 9th Avenue and NW 17th Street. This is on the east side of the hospital complex, about a block away from the Emergency Department entrance.

Early information from the police is that the man who was shot at the intersection was armed with a knife. After the shooting, the man got up and ran into the trauma center. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 10:50 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.