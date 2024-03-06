Police officer Johane Taylor, Jr., brother of Opa-locka Mayor John Taylor, faces domestic violence & robbery charges

MIAMI - A week following the arrest of Opa-locka police officer Johane Taylor, Jr., on multiple charges, CBS News Miami obtained his arrest warrant.

It describes his alleged years-long affair and domestic abuse.

In the warrant, the victim told investigators she met Taylor in 2018 when she was an out-of-state college student visiting family in Miami.

The warrant says that the two began a romantic relationship shortly after and moved in together in 2021 in Opa-locka.

In June 2022, the victim told investigators she planned to leave Florida to go to college. The warrant says after Taylor found out, he "got upset and threw her to their couch and began hitting her with a closed fist to her face. The victim sustained visible injuries from this incident and took photographs to document her injuries."

Later that year, the warrant says the victim and Taylor were out to dinner in November. During the meal, the warrant says she spoke to a male classmate at the restaurant. It goes on to say after they left dinner to head home, "the suspect struck the victim in the face with a closed fist while in their vehicle."

After they arrived home, the warrant says Taylor noticed the victim was on her cell phone calling 911. The victim told investigators Taylor snatched the phone and said, "'You calling the police on me,' he then ordered the victim to go inside the apartment."

The warrant alleges Taylor then "told her in her ear, 'don't forget I have a gun; don't make me use it.'"

Taylor faces two counts of Battery Domestic Violence and one count of Robbery by Sudden Snatching.

Taylor is the brother of the current Opa-locka Mayor, John H. Taylor. Their mother, Myra Taylor, also served as mayor on and off for ten years.

CBS News Miami has contacted Mayor Taylor's office about his brother's arrest but has yet to hear back.

The Opa-locka Police Department issued a statement last week to CBS News Miami, saying that Taylor was suspended without pay, which would be subject to change depending on the final deposition of the pending charges.

Taylor was arrested last year on February 28th, 2023, on domestic abuse charges.

The allegations were that he assaulted his wife and children. Court records show the case was disposed of. The documents only indicated the prosecution no longer wished to proceed with the case on July 26th, 2023.