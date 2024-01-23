Police: Man faces charges for impersonating officer in Pembroke Pines
MIAMI - A man is accused of posing as a police officer in Pembroke Pines.
Officers say Davonte Thompson called 9-1-1 to report pulling over a reckless driver.
This was near the TD Bank on Pines Boulevard, but when police arrived, they figured out Thompson wasn't an officer.
They say he was using a stolen badge that belonged to a retired officer.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.