Police: Man faces charges for impersonating officer in Pembroke Pines

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - A man is accused of posing as a police officer in Pembroke Pines.

Officers say Davonte Thompson called 9-1-1 to report pulling over a reckless driver.

This was near the TD Bank on Pines Boulevard, but when police arrived, they figured out Thompson wasn't an officer.

They say he was using a stolen badge that belonged to a retired officer.

