Police-involved shooting under investigation in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.
It happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of the 18200 block and SW 192 Street.
Chopper 4 images showed a large police response.
Images also showed one person being led to a police cruiser in handcuffs and a body covered by a yellow tarp.
It is not clear what may have led to the shooting or if any police officers had been injured.
As is the case in police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.
