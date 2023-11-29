Watch CBS News
Police-involved shooting under investigation in SW Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of the 18200 block and SW 192 Street.

Chopper 4 images showed a large police response. 

chopper-corvette-car-chase-sw-miami-dade-shooting-investigation-11-29-23-1.jpg
A person in handcuffs is being led to a police cruiser following a police-involved shooting.  CBS News Miami

Images also showed one person being led to a police cruiser in handcuffs and a body covered by a yellow tarp.

It is not clear what may have led to the shooting or if any police officers had been injured. 

As is the case in police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. 

First published on November 29, 2023 / 3:24 PM EST

