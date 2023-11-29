Police-involved shooting under investigation in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of the 18200 block and SW 192 Street.

Chopper 4 images showed a large police response.

A person in handcuffs is being led to a police cruiser following a police-involved shooting. CBS News Miami

Images also showed one person being led to a police cruiser in handcuffs and a body covered by a yellow tarp.

It is not clear what may have led to the shooting or if any police officers had been injured.

As is the case in police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.