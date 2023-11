Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta talks about the fatal shooting involving police in SW Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon.

MDPD police spokesperson on SW fatal police-involved shooting Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta talks about the fatal shooting involving police in SW Miami-Dade on Wednesday afternoon.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On