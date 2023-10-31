1 dead, 2 in custody in crash involving MDPD cruiser

MIAMI - A fatal police-involved crash in Miami Shores is under investigation.

It happened Tuesday night on Northwest 103rd Street and 1st Avenue.

Image shows vehicle involved in a fatal crash Tuesday evening. CBS News Miami

The incident involved a Miami-Dade police cruiser and another vehicle.

Police said it all started with a robbery that occurred in the area of Miami Beach and at some point, the police aviation unit spotted the vehicle and relayed that information to units on the ground that located the vehicle.

The light-colored sedan began to go at a high rate of speed, police said.

Preliminary information indicates the subject vehicle began driving in the wrong lane with its lights off and while the police cruiser attempted to avoid a collision, it did occur.

Police said two passengers of the subject vehicle were taken into custody, while the driver had to be transported to Ryder Trauma where he later died.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS News Miami images showed a badly damaged police cruiser.

The scene had been cordoned off by police with yellow tape.

No additional information had been released by police.