Police investigate two dozen vehicles burglarized in Miami Beach

MIAMI - Miami Beach police are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that took place early Monday in the North Shore community.

Police responded to the 100 block of North Shore Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m. following reports of multiple auto break-ins.

"Usually, during the holiday season, they are optic and just because people leave their valuables in their vehicles or leave it unlocked. However, in this area, it's a very rare occurrence. Especially, with the quantity of vehicles that were targeted. We believe this was an isolated incident," said Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Christopher Bess.

According to investigators, about 24 vehicles were burglarized in the area.

CBS News Miami cameras captured images of broken car windows, as frustrated owners tried to secure their vehicles.

"It's not expected, especially here. I want to say this is the second time in less than a couple of months. It's frustrating because it's not starting to feel safe anymore," said affected resident Cery Nieves.

Giovanni Toro, whose car was broken into, said "This is not a safe environment anymore. Unfortunately, we have to take things into our own hands or the police have to do something about it."

The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed the incidents likely took place overnight or in the early hours of Monday morning.

Detectives are actively working to gather evidence to identify those responsible.

Police said they always have officers patrolling in this area, but said, "Something like this is a very quick crime. Less than five minutes."

While the investigation continues, they advice residents, "Don't leave valuables in plain view, get an alarm system and park in good areas."

For most of these people, it's just the damages to the actual car that's the most frustrating.

"It's $250 for my window and the same for my wife," said one affected resident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.