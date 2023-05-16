Police investigate triple shooting in Miami

MIAMI - Police are investigating a triple shooting in the city of Miami.

It happened Monday night in the 400 block of NW 8th Street.

Police said they were led to the address by a ShotSpotter alert and when they got there, they found three people had been shot. Officers said shots were fired into a home.

Authorities said the victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition is not known.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.