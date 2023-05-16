Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate triple shooting in Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

3 people shot in Miami
3 people shot in Miami 00:21

MIAMI - Police are investigating a triple shooting in the city of Miami. 

It happened Monday night in the 400 block of NW 8th Street. 

Police said they were led to the address by a ShotSpotter alert and when they got there, they found three people had been shot. Officers said shots were fired into a home.

Authorities said the victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition is not known. 

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 11:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.