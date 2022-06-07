Police in Weston investigate evidence of animal abuse after cats found mutilated

WESTON - Two house cats have been found dead and mutilated in the San Sebastián community of Weston this past month, and it's causing some anxiety

On Saturday the Broward Sheriff's office investigated the report of a cat found dead behind a property on presidio drive

The resident who found the cat named 'Misu' took a picture of the deceased animal. BSO said it had been cut in half.

The incident report said, "The cat appeared to be cut clean through the middle."

"The cut is not consistent with that of animal bites/attacks and appeared to be intentional. There was no blood on the cat or in the grass surrounding the cat. The back half of the cat was not present in the photograph."

The owners told police that they have not had any issues with any of their neighbors and have not seen any suspicious people in their neighborhood.

A nearby community reports five similar cat deaths.

But because no remains have been turned in, BSO said it's impossible to know an exact cause of death. A necropsy is needed for true classification.

Some residents believe coyotes could be responsible because they have been seen around the pond that is behind the San Sebastián community.

Magnolia E. said she recently had an encounter with two coyotes on the path near where Misu was found.

"I turned around and ran away," she said.

Francisco Escobar said Misu used to hang out in his back patio. He was horrified to learn the cat had been killed. He also believes coyotes could be behind the attack.

"Everyone here loves animals. Everyone has a dog or cat because they love animals," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).