Police pursuit of U-Haul van on Turnpike ends with several in custody

MIAMI - It took several pit maneuvers for police to stop a white van they had been following Thursday afternoon on the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in North Miami-Dade.

Several police units eventually pinned the van on the side of the highway and took the passengers into custody.

Images from Chopper 4 showed as one passenger tried to get away by going over the side of the highway as dozens of officers pulled him up and took him into custody.

In total, four people were taken into custody, including one woman.

Images from Chopper 4 showed multiple units from several jurisdictions in pursuit of a white U-Haul van driving at high rates of speed, going in and out of traffic.

Part of the pursuit had been conducted by aviation units.

Traffic on the highway is expected to be impacted in both directions.

It is not clear why police were in pursuit of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.