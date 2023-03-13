Police identify four of five people killed during apparent murder-suicide at Miami Lakes home

MIAMI -- Authorities on Monday identified four of five people who were killed last week during an apparent murder-suicide inside a Miami Lakes home.

According to a written statement by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the man who opened fire and allegedly killed four people was identified as Dhani Aguilar, 24.

Police crime scene erected in a Miami Lakes neighborhood after the bodies of "multiple people" were found inside. CBS 4

The man apparently lived at the residence along with at least three of those who were fatally shot during the incident.

Police identified those victims as Yoanka Aguilar, 54; Beatriz Ferrer David, 24; Barbara David Ballesteros, 58; and a fourth male who was not identified.

Police did not provide a motive for the shootings or identify the relationship between the shooter and the victims.

Sources told CBS News Miami that the suspect was the son of one of the women killed during the shooting.