Death investigation underway after 'multiple people' found dead in Miami Lakes
MIAMI -- Police are investigating after "multiple people were found deceased" inside a home in the Miami Lakes area, authorities said.
Miami-Dade police said in a written statement that they were called to the 14800 block of NW 87th Court around 11 a.m. for a death investigation.
Officials have not said yet how many people were found or a cause of death.
