Death investigation underway after 'multiple people' found dead in Miami Lakes

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police are investigating after "multiple people were found deceased" inside a home in the Miami Lakes area, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said in a written statement that they were called to the 14800 block of NW 87th Court around 11 a.m. for a death investigation.

Officials have not said yet how many people were found or a cause of death.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 11:18 AM

