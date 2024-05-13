Police ID body of man found bound, shot multiple times along Miami Gardens canal

MIAMI - Police have identified the body of a man who was found along a Miami Gardens canal bank, bound and shot several times in a Miami Gardens neighborhood last Friday.

Investigators say Christopher Lee Henry, 38, was found along a canal bank at 39th Avenue and NW 207th Drive just after 8 a.m.

Police said his hands were tied behind his back, his face was covered with a plastic bag, and he had been shot multiple times.

"His arms were behind his back, he didn't have any pants on," said Angie Ardavin, who has lived in the area for over 15 years.

The canal is in a residential neighborhood and borders an open field.

"It was kind of crazy, I had to get closer because I thought it has to be a manikin someone left there," said a neighbor who identified herself as Margarita. She was putting her garbage out when she looked to the right and saw what looked like a body in a canal.

"I called 911… I was shocked… I started praying," said Margarita.

"You don't want anything like this happening in your neighborhood," said Brenda Gabriel, who told us she has lived in the neighborhood for 46 years.

Gabriel did not hear any gunshots Thursday night. Friday morning Miami Gardens officers covered the body with a yellow tarp without saying much about the gory discovery. Later a police public information officer did confirm the man had been shot to death and his hands were bound to his back.

Police say the motive of the murder is still unknown.

Margarita who has lived in the neighborhood for almost 20 years, says she no longer feels the same.

"Very bad… very bad, very scared that this happened close to our houses, we need more police presence at night," said Margarita.

Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at (305) 474-1547 or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.