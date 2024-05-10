Watch CBS News
Body of man who had been shot multiple times found on Miami Gardens canal bank

By John MacLauchlan

Man's body found near canal in Miami Gardens neighborhood
MIAMI - A disturbing discovery in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Friday morning has led to a police investigation.

A man's body was found on a canal bank at 39th Avenue and NW 207th Drive just after 8 a.m. Police said the man's hands were tied behind his back, his face was covered with a plastic bag, and he had been shot multiple times.

The canal is in a residential neighborhood and bordered by an open field.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not released the man's name.  

First published on May 10, 2024 / 1:59 PM EDT

