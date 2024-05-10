Body of man who had been shot multiple times found on Miami Gardens canal bank

Man's body found near canal in Miami Gardens neighborhood

MIAMI - A disturbing discovery in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Friday morning has led to a police investigation.

A man's body was found on a canal bank at 39th Avenue and NW 207th Drive just after 8 a.m. Police said the man's hands were tied behind his back, his face was covered with a plastic bag, and he had been shot multiple times.

The canal is in a residential neighborhood and bordered by an open field.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not released the man's name.