Police ID 4 adults found dead inside SW Miami-Dade home

MIAMI - Police have identified the bodies of four people found dead inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Authorities say the victims were Jesus Regueira, Jr., 62, the biological son of 83-year-old Jesus Regueira, Sr., 84-year-old Mercedes Morato and 61-year-old Kerstyn Marie Stahre, who was Jesus Regueira Jr's. girlfriend.

Investigators said it was a murder-suicide. The tragedy shocked neighbors and relatives.

A woman who entered the house described the gruesome discovery. Miami-Dade police officers say the tragedy happened at a house located at 4510 SW 137th Court, in Kendall Lakes.

"After waiting for an hour for the police to come, we went in," said Johanna Cruz. She and her mother entered the house on Sunday after the couple's stepson opened the door, without knowing they would find a bloody scene.

"I saw the elderly lady's body on the bed to the right, the elderly man's body to the left of the bed, The wife on the other room, with her head facing up," said Cruz. Jesus Regueira Jr.'s body was in another part of the house.

Miami-Dade police believe the son shot and killed his parents and girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

"It was also discovered there, a firearm that laid next to one of the deceased," said Angel Rodriguez, Public Information Officer for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Neighbors said the 84-year-old lady was in hospice, they say "she had had a stroke and nurses would come frequently to care for her," said a woman who knows the family, but asked not to be identified.

"She (Mercedes Morato) was in good spirits. You know, optimistic. She was talking. Meanwhile, her son... I hear was not in good spirits."

"I'm numb about it, I know my mother is very affected, she started getting very shaky. I had to lift her up because it's a dear friend of hers and I knew her as well. I feel like I'm in a nightmare," said Cruz. She added that the condition of the bodies seemed to indicate the crime had happened days before.

The possible motive of the tragedy remains unknown.