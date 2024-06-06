Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Grandpa fatally shot in front of granddaughter during Miami burglary

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami police said a grandfather who confronted a burglar was fatally shot in front of his granddaughter Thursday morning.  

Police said it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of SW 5th Street at around 8:30 a.m. 

Investigators say the juvenile heard a noise, notified her mom and the mom called the grandfather, who lives nearby. When the grandfather got to the apartment, he confronted the burglar, a fight ensued and the grandfather was shot once in front of the girl.

Police said the shooter fled on foot.

The grandfather was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition, where he later died from his injuries.  

A police spokesperson urged the community to call 911 (the police) in situations such as this one and not to put their lives in danger. 

Police continue to investigate and have not released a description of the person they are looking for. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477). 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 3:13 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.