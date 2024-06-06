Police: Grandpa fatally shot in front of granddaughter during Miami burglary

MIAMI - Miami police said a grandfather who confronted a burglar was fatally shot in front of his granddaughter Thursday morning.

Police said it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of SW 5th Street at around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say the juvenile heard a noise, notified her mom and the mom called the grandfather, who lives nearby. When the grandfather got to the apartment, he confronted the burglar, a fight ensued and the grandfather was shot once in front of the girl.

Police said the shooter fled on foot.

The grandfather was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition, where he later died from his injuries.

A police spokesperson urged the community to call 911 (the police) in situations such as this one and not to put their lives in danger.

Police continue to investigate and have not released a description of the person they are looking for.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).