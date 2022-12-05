Watch CBS News
Local News

Police locate woman who went missing after landing at Miami International Airport

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police locate woman who went missing at Miami International Airport
Police locate woman who went missing at Miami International Airport 00:23

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have located a woman that went missing after landing at Miami International Airport.

Maria Velasquez, 63, arrived at the airport Saturday morning and police say she "unintentionally missed the personnel who were going to assist her on arrival."

Velasquez suffers from dementia and may need services.

Police asked for the public's help in finding her.

Late Monday morning said she had been found by a good Samaritan who contacted them about her whereabouts.. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.