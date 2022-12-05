Police locate woman who went missing after landing at Miami International Airport

Police locate woman who went missing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police have located a woman that went missing after landing at Miami International Airport.

Maria Velasquez, 63, arrived at the airport Saturday morning and police say she "unintentionally missed the personnel who were going to assist her on arrival."

Velasquez suffers from dementia and may need services.

Police asked for the public's help in finding her.

Late Monday morning said she had been found by a good Samaritan who contacted them about her whereabouts..