Police, feds search for detainee who escaped Krome Detention Center

Feds, police searching for detainee who escaped the Krome Detention Center

Feds, police searching for detainee who escaped the Krome Detention Center

Feds, police searching for detainee who escaped the Krome Detention Center

MIAMI - A large police presence is taking part in a manhunt near the Krome Detention Center in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said they are assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection who are looking for a detainee who escaped the facility just off of Krome Avenue and SW 8th Street.

As a precaution, Pinecrest Glades Academy has been placed on lockdown.

The Krome North Service Processing Center is where undocumented migrants are held while they await deportation.

The facility, in a remote area of the county, processes over 10,000 detainees yearly, and almost 5,000 are deported. It is under the authority of and managed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.