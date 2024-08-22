Police, feds search for detainee who escaped Krome Detention Center
MIAMI - A large police presence is taking part in a manhunt near the Krome Detention Center in southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade police said they are assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection who are looking for a detainee who escaped the facility just off of Krome Avenue and SW 8th Street.
As a precaution, Pinecrest Glades Academy has been placed on lockdown.
The Krome North Service Processing Center is where undocumented migrants are held while they await deportation.
The facility, in a remote area of the county, processes over 10,000 detainees yearly, and almost 5,000 are deported. It is under the authority of and managed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.