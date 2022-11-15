Husband of missing Broward woman charged with murder in her disappearance

MIAMI -- The estranged husband of a missing Broward County woman has been arrested and is facing a murder charge after detectives found evidence that "suggested" the woman had been slain.

Deputies are asking for your help to bring this woman back home. Mimose Dulcio, 39, has been missing for days. CBS4

Investigators said Tuesday that Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, was being held on one count of second-degree murder in a Miami-Dade County jail in connection with the slaying and disappearance of wife Mimose Dulcio, 39, who was last seen Thursday around 5:30 p.m. at her home.

In an email, officials said Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the couple's home and shared vehicle before they found evidence that "suggested Dulcio had been murdered in the couple's home, and that her body had been transported in the couple's shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location."

Relatives said the couple was going through a troubled divorce

Her sister, Seminta Dulcio, told CBS 4 Monday that relatives grew worried when they hadn't heard from her.

'When I noticed she did not answer the phone or respond back to my wellness check message, . . . something wasn't sitting well with me," Seminta Dulcio said.

Jose Luis Pacheco Broward County Sheriff's Office

The family went to her home in the 400 block of NW 30th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale and found a broken television, busted windows, and broken cell phones.

Anyone with information about unusual activities involving the suspect's 2018 white Dodge Charger was asked to call the Broward sheriff's office at 954-321-4246.