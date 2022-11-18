Police ask for public's help to find man who tried to abduct woman in Miami during attack caught on camera

MIAMI -- Police on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man who tried to abduct a woman out walking in Miami, an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.

Investigators released footage from the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 19th Avenue and NW 4th Street.

Police released this sketch of a man who tried to abduct a woman. Miami Police Department

Police said the woman in her early 40s was walking north on 19th Avenue as a man she didn't know was walking east on 4th Street while talking to someone in Spanish.

According to a written statement by police, the man grabbed the woman from the rear by the neck and put her in a choke hold.

The woman began to scream and bit the arm of the man as the two struggled.

A resident who heard the commotion came outside, which led the man to run from the scene.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries during the attack.

The suspect was described as being 5-feet-7 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a long dark colored shirt, shorts, construction boots and a hat.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 305-603-6370.