Police: 1 man dead, another person hospitalized after possible double shooting in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD — At least one man is dead and another person was hospitalized following a possible double shooting in Broward County early Wednesday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call in the area of Sterling Road and Sheridan Street in Hollywood. Upon arrival, police found two victims, one of whom was only identified as a dead man, officers told CBS News Miami's Teri Hornstein.
The other victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
Homicide detectives are currently on the scene and investigating.
