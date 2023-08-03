Watch CBS News
Plantation police release name of suspected mail thief

By CBS Miami Team, Anna McAllister

/ CBS Miami

Suspected serial mail thief nabbed in Plantation
Suspected serial mail thief nabbed in Plantation 00:46

FORT LAUDERDALE - The U.S. Postal Service has released the name of serial mail thief who was taken into custody in a Plantation neighborhood.

James Pierre, 31, of Miami will be facing federal mail fraud charges.

Police were sent to the area of NW 94th Avenue and 15th in Jacaranda Lakes early Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a suspicious U-haul pickup truck.

Officers conducted a traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, they reportedly found the stolen mail, some containing valuables like gold and jewelry.

"It's a little unsettling that people were taking personal property," said Michel Naese.

Naese has lived in the neighborhood for years and was one of a number of people who had their mail snatched by the thief and returned by police.

"They had a piece of my mail and asked me if I was a resident and if we wanted to press charges," said Naese.

"It is scary. We live in tough times, and it never used to happen like this," said resident Raysa Rodriguez.

Neighbors said the thefts have been happening for weeks and say many times their mailboxes were left wide open.

"We are going to change the mailbox. We will get one with a lock," said Naese.

