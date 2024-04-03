Plantation husband accused of fatally stabbing wife, young son, "I did it"

Plantation husband accused of killing wife, young son, "I did it"

MIAMI - In the days after the deadly double stabbing in Plantation, police divers recovered two cell phones from a lake behind the home of Jean Carlos Aponte and his wife Ashley Gama.

The phones, one belonging to the husband, and the other to the wife, explain what happened before Aponte allegedly killed his wife and their 3-year-old son Ethan.

In a text message to her husband, Ashley wrote, "So, let me ask you when you went to Colombia for your dad's funeral what happened there because there are tons of escorts there."

He responds, "I understand I broke your trust."

She writes back, "You broke a lot of things. It's quite serious. You also broke our marriage vows.

The night before the murders she googled, "Just found out my husband cheated on me years ago."

The next morning she googled, "How does alimony work in Florida."

She also used an online alimony calculator.

At 9 a.m. on the day of the murder, she googled how to file a police report with Plantation police and how to call 911 online.

Autopsy results show Gama was stabbed 28 times and the couple's 3-year-old son was stabbed 4 times in the neck. He was found face down in the home's pool.

A 4-month-old baby was found inside the house unharmed.

While in the hospital, Plantation police say, Aponte told a nurse "I did it" and started laughing.

When asked by the nurse why are you laughing? He responded, "That <<blank>> is crazy."

Aponte, who's a military veteran, remains behind bars charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

