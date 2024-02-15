Plantation High School teacher arrested for allegedly having romantic relationship with 10th grader

PLANTATION — A Broward high school teacher was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 10th grader.

Gabriel Abraham Mohammed, 25, was charged with engaging in or soliciting a romantic relationship with a student as an authority figure.

According to arrest records from the Broward County State Attorney's Office, Plantation Police responded to a January 23 incident at Plantation High School involving a student and teacher when school administrators were notified by staff that a teacher — identified as Mohammed — was possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a 10th-grade student.

One of the faculty members typed up a statement and gave it to the principal, explaining that they had been notified of the situation by another faculty member. The prior faculty member met with Mohammed after she learned from the latter that he was in communication with a female student out of the school and was in class with her. Based on the aforementioned circumstances, Plantation Police began their investigation.

The Plantation Police officer then met with the student at her home due to her not showing up to school for an illness, the probable cause statement wrote. While at the student's home with her parents, the officer explained the reasoning for their investigation, to which the student was willing to provide a digitally recorded statement with her parents' permission, promising to tell the truth about the situation.

CBS News Miami was unable to learn the specifics in the student's statement because the Broward SAO documents redacted that information.

Three days later, Plantation Police was contacted by an attorney representing Mohammed, who provided a statement as well. CBS News Miami was unable to learn the specifics about the attorney's statement due to that being redacted as well.

Plantation Police then requested to see whether Mohammed was at work at the time. After a further investigation revealed that he was no longer at work, deputies from the Broward County Sheriff's Tamarac district responded to Mohammed's home for a welfare check, to which he was not there either, and subsequently, BSO's Missing Persons Unit was contacted and his attorney to determine his well-being.

According to the probable cause statement, Mohammed was eventually located at a Tamarac home, where he fled from deputies and was later taken into custody after crashing a vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Mohammed had fallen into a romantic relationship with the student, having sent her "sexually explicit" messages and a voice memo explaining how he had "feelings towards her," the probable cause statement noted.

Mohammed was finally arrested on Tuesday after he was discharged from HCA Florida Healthcare's psychiatric unit in Tamarac and then transported to BSO Main Jail.