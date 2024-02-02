Plantation domestic disturbance ends with police chase, shooting in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE - A domestic disturbance in Plantation early Friday morning ended with a short police pursuit and a shooting in Lauderhill.

Plantation police said that just before 5 a.m., officers were sent to a gas station at 10261 W. Broward Boulevard. They said when a 31-year-old woman attempted to get away from her 32-year-old boyfriend by "seeking refuge" inside the business, he rammed its door with his car.

When officers arrived, he drove off. When the officers pursued him, he reportedly rammed one of their patrol cars.

When he hit a median in the 1600 block of NW 31st Avenue in Lauderhill, police said his car became inoperative and he took off on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers attempted to take him into custody but he resisted. Police said at one point he attempted to forcibly take an officer's gun and he was shot.

"I was woken up by one of my children. He said 'mommy, mommy, somebody got shot'. So I jumped up and came outside. He pointed me in the direction where the person was across the street. They were laying face down on the lawn and officers were going back and forth, trying to get him some assistance or something, he was already shot," said a woman who lives in the area.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Plantation police said pending charges against him include kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing law enforcement, and depriving an officer of a weapon.