Plans coming together to widen Turnpike in Broward

By CBS Miami Team

FOR LAUDERDALE - It's been talked about for years but finally, plans are coming together to widen Florida's Turnpike in North Broward. 

The city of Coconut Creek will feel the impact in a major way because the expansion literally comes up to some families' backyards. 

CBS News Miami's Joan Murray talked to city leaders about their opposition and residents who surprisingly think it could be the answer to a long-time noise problem. 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 9:17 PM

