Pete Davidson mourns death of his 2-year-old dog

Pete Davidson is mourning the loss of his 2-year-old dog, Henry. The comedian shared a message on his friend's Instagram page, saying "we lost a key member of the Davidson family."

Davidson, 29, doesn't have social media but has in the past posted messages for fans through his friend and co-collaborator Dave Sirus. "Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast," Davidson wrote in the Instagram post. "My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives."

"Not sure [I'd] even be around without him," the post continued.

Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles. In 2018, Davidson revealed he had been diagnosed the previous year with borderline personality disorder. Last year, Sirus shared a post from Davidson following comedian Bob Saget's death. Davidson said Saget helped him "get through some rough mental health stuff."

In his post about Henry, Davidson said when he was on "Saturday Night Live," his mom would send him videos of Henry watching the show "smiling and making noise" when Davidson came on screen.

"I don't ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I'm far too scared but I didn't mind watching with Henry," he wrote. "He was truly the best."

The post included photos of and videos of Davidson, his mom and his sister with Henry. He said they are "heartbroken" and "will miss him forever."

"Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters," he said.

Davidson did not share further details about what caused Henry's death.

Sirus was a writer on "Saturday Night Live" while Davidson was on the show and the pair also wrote the semi-autobiographical film "King of State Island" and Davidson's new comedy series "Bupkis" together.